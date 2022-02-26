In call with Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskiy, PM Modi expresses India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the current situation in his country and urged India for its political support in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Russia which is continuing its military operations in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, said the PMO.

According to the statement, the PM reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

He also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine, the PMO said. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens, he added.

Earlier, India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the "only answer" to settling disputes.

The 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution Friday afternoon by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by a "cross-regional" group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US. The resolution was blocked since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto.

The resolution sought to isolate permanent and veto-wielding member Russia on the global stage after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the country's explanation of vote in the Council.

Tirumurti also said India is "deeply concerned" about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine.

He said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:29 PM IST