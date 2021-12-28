In big jolt ahead of polls, 2 Punjab Congress MLAs join BJP

In a big jolt to the Punjab Congress, two of its MLAs Fateh Jung Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.

Even, Former MLA Akali Dal Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana, Former Member of Parliament United Akali Dal Rajdev Singh Khalsa, and Retired ADC and Advocate in Punjab Haryana High Court Madhumeet joined BJP today in Delhi today.

Earlier, Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday joined BJP.

Shekhawat said that joining these leaders will strengthen the party and ensure formation of a BJP led alliance government in Punjab. "Bajwa family is a big name in Punjab. His father was three times minister and four times MLA. His father fought against terrorism and sacrificed his life while fighting against terrorism," Shekhawat said.

The BJP has on Monday announced an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) to jointly contest the Punjab assembly polls.

Punjab election will be held in February -March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

(With inputs from IANS)

