In a first, Supreme Court hearings to be transcribed live

The Supreme Court of India will be the first to live-transcribe its hearings using artificial intelligence (AI) and NLP-based technology.

At 10:30 AM, live transcription began on an experimental basis in Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's courtroom. The case involving the Maharashtra power struggle is being heard by a Constitution Bench that is led by the Chief Justice of India.

In Court Room 1, in front of the attorneys, a screen showing the live transcription of court events has been installed. Also, it is acknowledged that the Supreme Court will provide transcripts of oral arguments on its website.

Transcription service is provided by TERES

The transcription service is being provided by TERES, a business that has been giving arbitrators this option.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising had earlier suggested permitting audio transcripts of hearings to be archived in her petition pushing for live-streaming of significant cases. These recommendations were recorded by a Bench led by CJI Chandrachud in January of this year.

