In a first, Kerala sees over 1K cases/day

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s daily Covid caseload crossed the 1,000 threshold for the first time, with 1038 new infections being reported on Wednesday. But more disturbingly, nearly three-fourth of the cases were the result of local spread or through primary contacts.

In some places like Thiruvananthapuram, where the situation has been described as grave, the extent of local infection is as high as 95 per cent. The state has nearly 400 hotspots, with many of them turning critical containment zones.

Another cause of worry is the increase in the number of cases across the state, with a majority of districts registering over 100 cases. The only point of consolation is that the fatality rate is still very low, less than 1, compared to 4 and upwards in other states.

The health authorities are also alarmed at the tendency of clusters being formed around medical colleges and hospitals. A number of patients undergoing treatment for other ailments have contracted the disease and the victims include health workers, such as doctors and nurses, putting great strain on the system.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told his daily media briefing that the state has adequate stock of personal protection equipment, including masks and PPE kits, running into about 4 lakh units. The state has added 80 ventilators in recent days, in addition to 270 units provided by the Centre, which has promised another 50 sets in the next two weeks.

With the situation turning critical in several parts of the state, the authorities are clamping down strict containment measures, including restrictions on the shops and other establishments. Shops are allowed only on the alternate days in some of the containment zones.