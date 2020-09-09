In a first, ITBP female docs posted near frontlines

For the first time, the Indo-Tibet Border Police has sent female doctors to forward operating locations in Ladakh. From sending troops from Leh to taking care of them at the forward locations, the doctors have given all kinds of charge.

Considering the tensed situation at the border, ITBP has changed its standard operating procedure, which did not allow any female officer to be deployed at such locations. The department, irrespective of gender, has sent female doctors and other staff a few weeks ago. The officials claimed that earlier, only male doctors were sent to the forward locations near to the Line of Actual Control.

According to the ITBP top officials in Leh, female officers are now deployed at the border area to take care of troops along with other para-medics. These doctors have been tasked to supervise the medical requirements of troops. They have been deployed in different strategic locations with other paramedics to assist them. That is not all, pharmacists and nursing assistants have been deployed in massive numbers to deal with any situation and sufficient supply have been sending consistently as per the requirement.

The base in Leh, where troops are reaching from parts of the country, have to go through from a strict medical check-up and have to have a fitness certificate. Here also, a female officer has been given charge. A female doctor, Dr Katyayani Sharma is heading the medical base and responsible to send only fit troops to forward locations.

Every troop has to undergo three stages of check-ups before getting final clearance by Dr Sharma. Apart from China, COVID-19 is another threat in Leh. For this, ITBP is sending troops to such spots with fitness checks, which take days.