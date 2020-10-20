In a first, India forays into Asafoetida cultivation. Here's all you need to know

Asafoetida or heeng cultivation in India might become a reality soon. Farmers in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Valley recently sowed their first seeds as part of an initiative taken up by the CSIR constituent laboratory, Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur. This will help utilize the vast expanses of waste land in the cold desert conditions of the region.

What is asafoetida?

It is the dried latex that is exuded from the the roots of several plant species belonging to the Ferula genus. Asafoetida, otherwise known as heeng, is a frequently used spice and is a high-value spice crop. Used along with turmeric, it is a common ingredient in many curries. However, asafoetida is not commonly used in all cuisines, and is even used as an insecticide in some parts of the world.