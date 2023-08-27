In A Blow To INDIA Bloc, Kejriwal's AAP Says It Will Contest Bihar Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday unveiled its strategy to participate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This decision has the potential to cast a shadow on Opposition unity as the country approaches the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AAP's general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, conducted a meeting with the Bihar Unit's leaders and members in the capital city.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for 2025.

In the course of the gathering, Sandeep Pathak underscored the importance of bolstering the party's presence in Bihar. Ajesh Yadav, an AAP legislator from Delhi and the party's Bihar in-charge, was also present at the meeting.

"It is the misfortune of Bihar that, due to dirty politics, the state has not been able to move forward where it should have been. The AAP will contest elections in Bihar. But, to contest elections, it is necessary to have a strong organisation," Pathak was reported as saying.

Pathak additionally encouraged the party's Bihar leaders to initiate the establishment of committees in each village as a means to expand their organizational reach.

"We will contest elections in Bihar, but the party will decide when to contest. We cannot contest elections directly in Bihar, for that we have to strengthen the organisation first. We will have to form our own committee in every village. We have to work hard from now itself to strengthen and expand the organisation. Once the organisation becomes strong, then we will contest elections and win too," Pathak went on to add.

Highlighting the importance of a robust structure for electoral participation, Pathak stressed that AAP would approach Bihar's elections with the same vigor it displayed in Gujarat. Outlining his strategy, Pathak mentioned that the party's initial foray into the state would be via local body elections.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pathak criticised the current challenging circumstances the country is facing, asserting that over the past nine years, PM Modi has offered only speeches without substantive solutions.

Regarding the opposition coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), he remarked, "Although viewpoints may vary, the nation takes precedence." He further stated, "AAP holds the status of a national party and intends to participate in the Lok Sabha elections," noting that determinations on partnerships will be made subsequently.

