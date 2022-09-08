In 2024 election there will be a bigger ‘Khela’ says Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

At a party meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election there will be a bigger "khela" (game) as all the opposition parties will unite to beat the BJP.

Once again raising ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on), Mamata said that after a "peaceful" panchayat election next year, the game will start from Bengal.

"The opposition (parties) are now together. Akhilesh (Yadav) is there, Hemant (Soren) is there, Nitish (Kumar) is there and we along with our friends will fight the BJP in 2024. BJP is flying high as they have near 300 mark seats. Even Rajiv Gandhi had 400 seats but had to lose. The states which I have mentioned over there will make them lose at least 100 seats," said Mamata.

Announcing a new party programme, the TMC supremo said that soon the TMC will start a campaign that ‘We want jobs and not BJP agencies’.

No matter how much the BJP-led central government threatens us and harasses us by their central agencies, we will not bend down. We will fight back as the TMC is the only party that can fight against the BJP. "Even if they put more leaders behind bars, even then we will fight back," added Mamata.

The Chief Minister also questioned why the BJP is afraid of TMC and mentioned that even though nationally the unemployment rate has gone up, in Bengal the unemployment rate has decreased.

"I have got invitations from China, Chicago, and other places, but the central government didn’t allow me to go. Why are they so afraid? They (BJP) can go and visit places, as I feel in Bengal there is everything. We will develop it further, "claimed the Chief Minister.

Mamata also stated that the Trinamool Congress is the only political party with an "ideology" for which it will fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to form a "pro-people" government.

"The well being of the common people is the last word for me. The present BJP government is selling everything and is telling lies to people. TMC will fight to make a pro people government in 2024," mentioned the Chief Minister.