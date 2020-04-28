In 14 districts, Karnataka to kick-start economy

Bengaluru: In a major move, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to kickstart its economy in 14 districts declared as Covid Green Zones. The lockdown will be further eased and all agricultural, construction, fishing activities would resume.

The government is also mulling resuming liquor sales in these districts. Meanwhile, in a reassuring news, the Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday announced that all the 215 random samples tested from two containment zones in Bengaluru returned negative for COVID-19.

Bengaluru has containment zones in 25 wards in the city, with two words –Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar – being completely sealed. Officials also confirmed 11 new cases in the state today, taking Karnataka's tally to 523, with 20 deaths and 207 discharges.

While Bengaluru Urban tops the Covid chart with 131 positive cases, Mysuru is the second most affected district with 87 followed by Belagavi and Kalaburagi with 52 and 44 cases, respectively.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru are worst affected with five each. Meanwhile, a controversy broke out as men in Defence uniform were seen patrolling on motorcycles along with the local police and punishing those violating the lockdown enforced to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the videos from Bagalkote district, a person is made to do sit ups, holding his ears, outside his home. These Defence personnel are reportedly on vacation and have volunteered to help the police enforce the lockdown without prior permission of their respective commands.