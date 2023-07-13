IMSD Condemns Masjid Committee In Kerala For Prohibiting Man From Attending General Meeting

File

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) has condemned the decision of a masjid committee in Kerala asking a Dalit Muslim to stay away from a general meeting on the ground that “traditionally your ancestors were prohibited from attending the general meeting."

“There is no concept of caste in the religion of Islam but evidently caste and caste-based discrimination remain part of the shameful reality of Islam in South Asia and elsewhere too," said Javed Anand of IMSD in a press release on Thursday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Dalit Pasmanda Collective Justice Project (DPCJP) which has condemned such blatant discrimination by the Puthoor Pally Muslim Jamaath mosque in Changanassery, Kerala," the press statement further read.

IMSD warns of "action"

“The DPJC has demanded that the Kerala government and police take strong action against these hate-mongers who hold casteist/racist beliefs, orelse we will take action against them in our own manner. We support the democratic right to peaceful protest.”

The organisation alleged that the ruling-BJP is working overtime in their attempt to woo Pasmanda Muslims and Muslim women to the saffron camp.

“We call upon all Muslim organisations and individuals to demand that the concerned mosque committee in Changanassery apologise to Dalit Muslims and end the discriminatory practice,” the statement added.