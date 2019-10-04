Imran Khan's jihad call against India unworthy of his post: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's "provocative" speech at the latest session of the UN General Assembly and stated that it indicated Khan's inability to conduct international relations.

During a press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also dismissed Khan's call for a march to the Line of Control (LOC).

"This is not the first time Pakistan has said such a thing. Pakistan's Prime Minister occupies a high constitution office. He has previously made such statements as well. You've heard his address at the UNGA as well, and he actually used very provocative and irresponsible language. We strongly condemned such sort of statements. I feel like Khan doesn't know how to conduct international relations and probably that's why he can say such things," the Ministry of External Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing here.

"He (Khan) had also given an open call for Jihad against India. This is not normal behavior...As far as his call to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another country is concerned, I think this is not worthy of the office he occupies," Kumar added.

Top Indian Army sources told ANI that the force is fully prepared to foil the Pakistan Army-sponsored march of Pakistan occupied Kashmir locals to the LoC, the call for which was made by Khan.

Islamabad has tried raking up the Kashmir issue on several international platforms following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This is despite New Delhi reiterating that its decisions in Kashmir are entirely a matter of its internal affairs. Pakistan has kept up its futile efforts, even as it has been snubbed globally over the matter time and again.