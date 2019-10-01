‘Imran Khan is role model for terrorists’: Gautam Gambhir slams Pakistan PM for his UNGA speech

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent speech at UNGA, saying that he is "role model for terrorists" and despite being former sportsperson has no team spirit, ethics, or strength of character.

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from the sports community," tweeted Gambhir. At UNGA, Khan continued his vile narrative against India over New Delhi's move to revoke Article 370 and also flouted the time limit set for the address of world leaders.

He spoke for over half an hour, well over the allotted time-limit, where he touched upon issues like money laundering, climate change and Islamophobia, apart from raking up the Kashmir issue The cricketer-turned-politician used the global platform to continue his anti-India rhetoric, terming the RSS and BJP as "fascist" and "Hindu supremacist". He warned of what he called "bloodbath" in Jammu and Kashmir ever since India abrogated Article 370 that granted special status in the region. Khan warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.