Imran Khan inaugurates Pak-end of The Corridor

Kartarpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab province, paving the way for thousands of Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the highly revered Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. The inauguration comes ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on November 12. "Want to congratulate those worked on the temple," Geo News quoted Khan as saying while ddressing the inauguration ceremony here.

"I did not know my government was so efficient. Want to congratulate them again for completing the complex in record time." Khan arrived at the corridor inauguration ceremony using the shuttle service being used by pilgrims. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.