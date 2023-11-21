'Impossible For Single Person To Rape Woman': Karnataka Congress Leader Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's Shocking Audio Goes Viral

Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur |

Karnataka Congress' senior leader and ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur courted controversy after a purported audio of him stating that it was not possible for a single person to commit rape went viral on social media. Amaregouda was heard making the statement after a woman registered a police complaint against his associate Sanganagouda accusing him of rape.

The complaint was filed at the Koppal Women’s Police station on October 10, but no action has been taken against Sanganagouda yet. The victim's father-in-law reportedly approached the Congress leader seeking justice. However, Amaregounda instead questioned the father-in-law for going to the police and potentially damaging his reputation.

'No one can clap with a single hand'

"How is it possible for a single person to commit rape? It is only possible when two persons are involved. You send a man. I will ask a woman to go with him. Let’s see whether he will be able to commit rape on her. This is a sensitive matter and a question of reputation. Think twice," Amaregouda reportedly said in the audio. "Can a single person rape a woman? No one can clap with a single hand. There must be three to four persons to commit rape. It is impossible for a single person to rape a woman. What can happen in this case is he (the rape accused) might be sent to prison, what you will achieve out of it?"

Amaregouda's comments garnered criticism on social media. However, he has not yet responded to the controversy.

Shocking that Congress leader & Ex-MLA Shri Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur suggests that one man can’t rap€ woman when rape victims family approaches him for help. The leader’s follower accused of rap€.Tenor of the leader was to support the accused then help @INCKarnataka — Raimohanlagali (@raimohanlagali) November 21, 2023

K’taka senior Cong leader says it is not possible for single man to commit rape, stirs controversy



The audio of senior Congress leader and former MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur stating that it is not possible for a single person to commit rape has — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) November 21, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)