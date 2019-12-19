Imposing Section 144, internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle voice of people: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of muzzling the voice of the people through "draconian measures" such as shutting of internet services and imposing prohibitory orders.

The Congress said the BJP should be ashamed of this as it is the democratic right of every Indian to protest. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that "the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become". She said the government has shut metro stations and internet services in Delhi and have imposed CrPC Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained on Thursday by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.