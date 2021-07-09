Important to take COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women: Here's what Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul said

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said COVID-19 in pregnant women can increase certain risks like pre-term delivery, that is why it is important for them to take vaccine.

He said, "Guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women have been issued by the ministry. Three vaccines are entitled to be used. Pregnant women should receive the vaccine, it is very important."

Based on recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. The decision has been communicated to all the States/ UTs to implement it under the ongoing national COVID vaccination program, a press release by Union Health Ministry stated.