Important to take COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women: Here's what Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul said

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said COVID-19 in pregnant women can increase certain risks like pre-term delivery, that is why it is important for them to take vaccine.
He said, "Guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women have been issued by the ministry. Three vaccines are entitled to be used. Pregnant women should receive the vaccine, it is very important."
Based on recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. The decision has been communicated to all the States/ UTs to implement it under the ongoing national COVID vaccination program, a press release by Union Health Ministry stated.
According to the release, beneficiaries can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest COVID vaccination centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated.
On the side effects of the Covid vaccines, the government factsheet had stated that the vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against Covid-19 illness/disease like other individuals.
In case a woman has been infected with coronavirus during the current pregnancy, then she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery, the government statement said.
Symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death. In case of severe disease, like all other patients, pregnant women shall also need hospitalisation. Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, a fact sheet released by the ministry said.
India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.
