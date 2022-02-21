Manipur elections 2022: Congress fighting BJP's ideology of one idea, one language is superior to others, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a public meeting at Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party for pointing fingers over his remark on calling India as 'Union of States'. He said that BJP has its own version of the definition that is hampering the ideology of the country.

"Spoke in Parliament about the situation in our country. Over there I described our country as the Union of States. This is the definition of our India in the Constitution. In Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The BJP and RSS reacted to my speech. Did it not like that I said India was a Union of States? There are two definitions of our country. One definition that it is a Union of States, a Union of People where every single state has an equal right in India," he said.

Hitting out at BJP, Congress leader said: "There is the BJP vision which we fight. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, all other cultures. This is the battle that is taking place in India today."

"When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility," he said.

"I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Imphal.

Assembly elections will be held in Manipur in two phases on February 28 and March 5, 2022. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:03 PM IST