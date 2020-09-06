Immigrant Song: Dear Kangana, please leave Mumbai out of your pitiful propaganda

For someone in the film industry who has a house in Mumbai and will, in all probability, return to both after the pandemic, the comments are a tad baffling. One is perfectly within their rights to criticise the government or call out any institution for specific incidents. No city is without its flaws. But this is not the same as stating that Mumbai feels akin to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Is Kangana trying to say that human rights violations have become rampant in Mumbai? After all, one has to remember that life in PoK is riddled with human rights abuses such as allegations of forced disappearances and torture. There is not much by way of freedom of speech, and there have also been allegations of electoral fraud. And we have to wonder, why would someone want to return to such a place. And additionally, why has this horrible state of affairs stricken a chord only with Kangana Ranaut?

Nor are many of Kangana’s comments well backed by evidence or rationale – at least going by her tweets. Her claim that the Mumbai Police was “protecting criminals” in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case or its “participation” in the Palghar lynching case are concerning.