Immature & part-time politician's mentality is downgrading India: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's China-Ladakh-Ukraine comparison

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party while responding to Rahul Gandhi's China-Ladakh-Ukraine comparison said that the Congress leader's mentality is downgrading India.

The BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in sleath attack, calling Gandhi an 'immature and part-time politician', said, that Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender.

"An immature & part-time politician is talking about "BJP spreading kerosene" in India. I'd like to know who spread kerosene in 1984 during anti-Sikh riots? Congress wants to defame India on foreign soil", Bhatia said.

"Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender. He should not insult India. India, under PM Modi's leadership, is today giving direction to the entire world", BJP's hit out at the former Congress leader over his China-Ladakh-Ukraine comparison at Cambridge University.

The Congress on Friday continued its attack on the government over reports of China building a second bridge over Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, with Rahul Gandhi saying India's national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and the prime minister must defend the nation.

China is constructing the second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake and it could help the Chinese military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery and people familiar with the development.

The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between Indian and Chinese armies at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.

"China builds first bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation. China builds second bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"India's national security and territorial integrity is non-negotiable. A timid and docile response won't do. PM must defend the nation," he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:08 PM IST