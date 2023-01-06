IMD warns of cold wave conditions in several Indian states; check out list | Representative Image / PTI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has warned of cold day to severe cold day conditions at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, at many places over Bihar, at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh.

Cold wave conditions have also been reported at a few places over Delhi. The national capital has recorded a cold wave for a second day on the trot on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius, which was lower than that of Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (4.4 degrees), Mussoorie (6.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.5 degrees) A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Bad weather conditions delayed around 30 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi, officials said.

Rajasthan

Intense cold conditions continued to affect daily life in Rajasthan where the night temperature fell below zero degrees in Bikaner and Sikar districts.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, followed by Churu at 1 degree, the Met office said.

The night temperature was recorded at 1.1 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran), 1.6 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 1.7 degrees in Nagaur, 3.6 degrees in Jaipur, 3.8 degrees in Phalodi (Jodhpur), 4.5 degrees in Alwar and 4.7 degrees in Ganganagar.

There is a possibility of a two to four degrees Celsius increase in the minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state over the next 48 hours due to the partial effect of a weak Western Disturbance, a Met official said.

Jammu & Kashmir

There was some respite from the intense cold conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved slightly even as the Valley braces up for a possible wet weather spell for a few days from Saturday, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night against the season's lowest of minus 6.4 degrees the night before, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, a frontier district, recorded a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees, the officials said.

(With inputs from agency)