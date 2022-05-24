IMD: Rain brings respite to Delhi, North India; no heatwaves likely for 5 days

The national capital Delhi and other North-western parts of the country finally got some respite from the scorching heatwave as the region received heavy rain and thunderstorms.

No part of the country, except West Rajasthan, is likely to witness a heatwave during the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Scorched by a heatwave, northwestern parts of India can expect some respite over the next five or so days as an extra-tropical weather system is likely to bring showers over the region with peak intensity rains forecast for Monday.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, while Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were expected to experience scattered showers over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next five days and no significant change thereafter.

Northwest India was reeling under intense heatwave conditions, primarily due to the absence of thunderstorms which frequent the region during summers.

The summer months of March-April-May usually witness thunderstorms for 12 to 14 days, but this season has seen only four to five thunderstorms and that too, is mostly dry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:52 AM IST