IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts for next three days

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department here issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three consecutive days, starting Thursday.

IMD Mumbai said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next three days." Earlier today, IMD had said heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch. Heavy downpour is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Central Maharashtra," the forecaster said.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and adjoining southwest the Arabian Sea, east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days.