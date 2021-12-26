IMD predicts light rainfall in northwest India from December 26 to 28; Maharashtra's Vidarbha to experience thunderstorm, lightning

New Delhi: The temperature is likely to drop in the coming days as northwestern India is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between December 26 and 29.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India between December 26 and 29, over central India between December 27 and 29, and over east India during December 28 and 29.

Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital on Sunday.

The Department said that the maximum temperature in the capital on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 8 degrees.

According to the IMD report, a fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to affect northwest India from Dec 26, central India from Dec 27, and East India from December 28.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall will be experienced over Madhya Pradesh and north Odisha during December 27-29 and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during December 28-29 with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm also likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Marathwada on December 28.

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 3 days and fall by 3- 5°C thereafter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:21 PM IST