IMD predicts light rain over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in next 24 hours

It is very likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during same period," IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather department also predicted dense fog in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

"Dense fog likely in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours and over Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 48 hours in night/morning hours," read the bulletin.

A few regions in Himachal, including Shimla city, received snowfall today. Snow clearance work is underway on National Highway - 5 between Charabra and Kufri in Shimla district.

The air quality in the national capital today plunged to 'very poor' category with overall AQI docked at 322 at 8:50 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.