IMD issues Yellow alert to Kerala, predicts moderate rainfall in Karnataka during initial days of June | Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of Karnataka and two districts of Kerala - Idukki and Pathanamthitta - over heavy rainfall on June 1 and 2. The weather agency further predicted that Karnataka would witness moderate rainfall until June 3. Meanwhile, as rainfall lashed the regions earlier on Thursday, few visuals marking the onset of the rainy season surfaced online.

Weather in Kerala

Yellow alert was declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Sunday: Local news media Kerala Kaumudi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also instructed officials to be careful in their preparations for the monsoon. He was quoted in a report by Onmanorama, a Kerala-based online news portal, as saying "Considering the unpredictable nature of the rains, meetings should be convened in all districts at the beginning of every month from June to September to discuss preparations for the monsoon."

Weather in Karnataka

Several districts in Karnataka recently experienced heavy rain. In an update regarding the weather conditions in the state, the Met department forecasted Bengaluru to receive light to moderate rainfall till June 3.

It was further noted that the IMD issued a yellow alert in few districts of the state: Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are districts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar warned officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to initiate precautionary measures to avoid rain related tragedies.