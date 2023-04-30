 IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India

IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India

The department has further cautioned that hailstorm is also very likely to occur in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, Eastern India, and Western India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory that heavy rainfall is expected to occur in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India, and North-East India.

The department has further cautioned that hailstorm is also very likely to occur in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, Eastern India, and Western India.

The department's warning comes in the wake of the approaching monsoon season, which is known for causing heavy rains and hailstorms in many parts of the country.

People living in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Light rains in city for second consecutive day; AQI satisfactory at 61
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Special ₹100 coin to be released today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Special ₹100 coin to be released today

IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India

IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India

Gujarat Sthapana Divas: History, Significance, and all you need to know

Gujarat Sthapana Divas: History, Significance, and all you need to know

Ram Prakash Gupta Death Anniversary: Remembering UP's political maestro

Ram Prakash Gupta Death Anniversary: Remembering UP's political maestro