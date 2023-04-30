IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall & hailstorm in multiple regions across India

ANI

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory that heavy rainfall is expected to occur in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India, and North-East India.

The department has further cautioned that hailstorm is also very likely to occur in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, Eastern India, and Western India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The department's warning comes in the wake of the approaching monsoon season, which is known for causing heavy rains and hailstorms in many parts of the country.

People living in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.