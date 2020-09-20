IMD issues 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala's four districts on Saturday.

A Red code warning has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Sunday. Kannur District Collector on Saturday said, "A red alert has been declared in Kannur for Saturday and Sunday. Traffic movement to hilly areas between 7 pm and 7 am has been restricted due to the risk of landslides." Those in the affected area should be prepared to move to safer places, the collector added.

Meanwhile, an orange code warning has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Sunday. The IMD has issued a yellow code warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning in several states across the country.