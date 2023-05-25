 IMD issues orange alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Northwestern & Eastern India
This comes with reports of cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab which will likely to move across northwest India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
IMD issues orange alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Northwestern & Eastern India | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for northwestern India and parts of eastern India on Thursday. As per the alert, a Western disturbance is likely to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions till Friday.

This comes with reports of cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab which will likely to move across northwest India. Alert for thunderstorms are likely over some places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan for Thursday. Places in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive hailstorms on Thursday. Rajasthan is said to witness dust storms and thunderstorms on May 25 and May 26.

article-image

Northwest India to be influenced by Western disturbance till May 29

Meanwhile, the Western disturbance is anticipated to influence the weather conditions in northwest India starting from May 29.

States like West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar are also likely to receive thunderstorm and rain. Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, while some parts of the state may experience hailstorms.

Winds with speed up to 60 kmph are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, IMD has said. Earlier the orange alert was issued for South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

During the next five days, no significant changes in maximum temperatures are expected across the rest of India. Additionally, there are no indications of significant heat wave conditions in the country during this period.

article-image

