IMD installs advanced weather system at 18 airports: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started to install the integrated automatic weather observing system (AWOS) at 18 airports where there are more than 500 weekly flights, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"One of the most important aspects of airport upgradation is improvement in meteorological equipment. The IMD provides such equipment based on the requirement projected by the airport operator," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.