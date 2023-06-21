IMD Forecasts Rainfall For THESE 10 States; Check Details Inside | PTI

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather agency said that heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

IMD on Tuesday had predicted heavy rainfall over 10 stated which also included Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the IMD said that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The weather agency further stated that isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalasema, north interior Karnataka and Kerala will see lightning and gusty winds on June 21.

Lightning in HP, West Bengal and other states

Additionally, the IMD forecasted lightning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal and south interior Karnataka, on Wednesday.

IMD, on Wednesday, said that wind gusting to 65kmph is likely over west central and southwest Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

In their forecast for June 22, the weather agency said heavy rainfall was likely at solated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heatwave Conditions

The weather department said that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi-NCR Rains

Parts of national capital on Wednesday morning witnessed light rainfall that was a much-wanted relief from the scorching heat. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had predicted a thunderstorm with light to modertate rain and gusty winds over parts of Delhi. Many users took to Twitter to share visuals of the rains.

