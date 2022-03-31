IMD asks people to avoid sun exposure as much as possible amid heat wave spell

New Delhi: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts are very likely to continue over in many parts on March 31 and in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on March 31. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana & Delhi on March 31.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in most parts of West Rajasthan, in many parts of Himachal Pradesh and in some parts of Haryana while heat wave conditions were observed in some parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Jammu Division and Uttar Pradesh.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heatwave spell will continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of heatwave will reduce over Northwest India from 1st April.

IMD urged everyone to avoid sun exposure as much as possible. The weather department alerted the Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments about the same.



Meanwhile, maximum temperature in most parts of northwest India, central India, and some parts of northeast India is likely to be above normal during April, said India Meteorological Department today.

Normal-to-below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over south peninsular India, many parts of eastern India and adjoining areas of northeast India, the weather agency said. Also, rainfall over the country in April is most likely to be normal at 89-111% of the long-period average, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department M. Mohapatra said

The long-period average of rainfall over the country during April based on data from 1961-2010 is about 39.3 mm. "Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest, central India and northeast India," an IMD release said.

South peninsular India, eastern parts of central India and extreme southern part of northeast India are likely to experience normal-to-below-normal minimum temperatures.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:50 PM IST