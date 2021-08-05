IMA scam: ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's premises

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted massive raids at properties of Congress Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan reportedly in connection with the IMA (I-Money Advisory) ponzi scam. Raids are also being held at former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig’s house.

Baig, a seven-time MLA, is an accused in the IMA scam. On July 8, 2021, the Karnataka High Court had ordered that his immovable assets be seized. Subsequently, Baig quit Congress and tried to mend fences with the BJP which kept him away.

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, owner of IMA has been accused of duping over 30,000 investors of crores of rupees by promising to invest money given by depositors in the gold market.

Roshan Baig allegedly helped Khan flee the country when the scam broke out.