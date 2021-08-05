IMA scam: ED raids at former Congress Minister Roshan Baig's residence - Here is all you need to know

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence of former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Roshan Baig in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment scam unearthed in 2019.

A separate ED team also conducted raids at the residence of Chickpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence in connection with the case.

Over half a dozen ED officers have been searching Baig's premises in Coles Park in Pulikeshinagar since morning. The seven-time Congress MLA from Shivaji Nagar constituency in the heart of Bengaluru, Baig was arrested on November 22 last year by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after being quizzed for nearly 10 hours.

The CBI also raided Baig's Bengaluru residence a day after his arrest.

The story so far:

Karnataka-based I-Monetary Advisors (IMA), an investment firm purportedly run in compliance with Islamic banking rules, collapsed in May 2019 after it could not repay either the deposits or dividends on the deposits it had illegally accepted.

The prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of the IMA Group of companies, at the time of his arrest, had alleged that Baig had cheated him of Rs 400 crore and forced him to gift expensive cars and jewellery. He had also named some other government officers.

The former minister had then rejected the charge and claimed that except for some donations to Haj facilitation centres, he had not accepted any money.