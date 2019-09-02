IMA ponzi scam: CBI files case against Mansoor Khan for duping investors

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Bengaluru-based I-Monetory Advisory (IMA) and its MD Mansoor Khan, as well as against its group entities, for allegedly duping over a lakh gullible investors through a multi-crore ponzi scheme, CBI officials said on Monday.

The CBI action comes almost 10 days after the Karnataka government permitted the probe by the Central agency. According to CBI officials here, the case against IMA, Khan and several other private persons were registered on August 30 after the agency got the go-ahead from the Central government on the request of the Karnataka government.

The agency has registered a criminal case on the charges of the criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. The agency will be probing the various alleged illegal activities of IMA and its entities.

A case was first registered against Khan and his IMA at the Commercial Street Police Station in Bengaluru on the written complaint of Khalid Ahmed for alleged duping him and his family members to the tune of Rs 1.34 crore. He also accused Khan of owing him of Rs 3.5 crore on account of construction undertaken by his company for the IMA.

According to Karnataka Police, 15 more FIRs were filed against Khan and his group for duping investors. Following the many complaints, the case was transferred to a Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT).