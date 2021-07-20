'I'm not such a big man': Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel after his name appeared on potential Pegasus spyware target list

After his mobile phone number was listed as a potential target for hacking through an Israeli spyware Pegasus, which is reportedly sold only to government agencies, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said he never felt that the government was snooping on him.

"I'm not such a big man. I don't believe my Govt would indulge in such activities. I feel Opposition should hold discussions & let Parliament function," Patel told news agency ANI.

He added that IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified the government's stance on the Pegasus spyware issue. "So I don't need to comment on this issue separately," he said.