'I'm in police custody, I'm Nisha Jindal': Police arrest man for spreading communal hatred with fake account

On Sunday, Raipur Police arrested a man for allegedly running a fake Facebook account using a photograph of a woman in Chhattisgarh.
According to reports, the Raipur Police arrested a man named Ravi, an engineering student, for inflammatory posts on Facebook. The incident came to light when, police were investigating the Facebook account over divisive posts when they found that a man named Ravi had been operating a Facebook profile named Nisha Jindal, which has more than 10,000 followers. The description on the Facebook profile says: "I am Nothing Without My Lovely Princess Daughter".
Indian Administrative Service officer Priyanka Shukla on Sunday had tweeted, "When the police went to arrest 'Nisha Jindal' for allegedly promoting social enmity, it was revealed that Ravi, who has not been able to pass his engineering exam for 11 years, is in fact 'Nisha'."
Later, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel praised the police for the action. He tweeted, "No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those elements who wish to mislead. Good job Raipur Police."
After the news broke, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)