'I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos...': Amid protests against farm laws, PM Modi hits out at Oppn

For over three weeks now, thousands of farmers have converged in and around Delhi, demanding the retraction of three contentious farm laws. Their call to action has been amplified by numerous Opposition parties - from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even gone as far as to tear a copy of the news laws in a symbolic gesture yesterday.

Prime Minister Modi and many other Central and state NDA leaders have accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers. "The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years," the Prime Minister had said a few days earlier.