Illicit drugs biz in Assam is worth Rs5,000 crore a year: CM

Guwahati

Highlighting that trade in illegal drugs in Assam is worth about Rs5,000 crore annually, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the police to be unrelenting in their war on drugs.

He emphasised the need for proper rehabilitation of reformed drug addicts and directed the Health and the Social Welfare departments to work together in this regard. "Drugs worth Rs163 crore were seized between May 10 to July 15 this year. If this is, say, 20% of the drugs which are being trafficked through the state every month, the trade in illegal drugs in Assam would be of at least Rs5,000 cr a year,” he said.