Illegal Mining Case: CBI Sends Notice To Akhilesh Yadav, Asks Him To Appear As Witness

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a summons to Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday regarding an illegal mining case. Yadav has been called to appear before the agency in the national capital on February 29th. He has been asked to appear as a witness.

Case related to illegal mining in Hamirpur during Yadav's CM tenure

Yadav received the notice under section 160 of the CrPC (which empowers officers to require the attendance of witnesses). The summons is related to the CBI FIR filed in January 2019, concerning alleged illegal mining activities in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016.

In January 2019, an FIR was filed against several public servants, including the then district magistrate, mining officer, and others. The FIR alleges that government officials permitted the illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

CBI probing tenders approved by Yadav as CM

The central agency had been investigating 14 mining tenders approved by then CM Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2013.

According to certain news reports, sources within the CBI stated that a total of 22 tenders approved by the UP government between 2012 and 2016 are under scrutiny. Among these, 14 were sanctioned during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure from 2012 to 2013.

Raids were conducted on SP, BSP leaders in 2019

In 2019, the CBI conducted raids on the premises of certain leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in connection with the illegal mining case.

The CBI faced significant criticism from Akhilesh and other opposition parties, who accused the BJP government of using the investigative agency for political purposes.

According to some officials, out of the 22 instances of lease violations, 14 occurred while Akhilesh was the mining minister, and the rest occurred during the tenure of former minister Gayatri Prajapati.