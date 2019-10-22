IITs crowd top 10 positions in the QS Indian University Rankings

The Indian Institutes of Technology crowds the top positions in the recently released QS Indian University Rankings. The list is the second edition of the standalone rankings for India’s higher education institutions. The list includes public, private, higher education or deemed universities.

Seven IITs across from across India fall in the top 10 institutions leaving the bare minimum of 3 positions for other institutions. IIT-Bombay tops this year as well, it is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This year, IIT-Delhi has improved its performance by one rank to overtake IIT-Madras.

IT-Delhi now stands third in the ranking. Delhi University, University of Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Science are the only other non-IIT institutions in the top ten. Among the top 10, the rankings of the University of Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have fallen by one spot each.

The ranking is based on eight indicators, they are academic reputation (weight of 30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (20%), the proportion of staff with a PhD (10%), papers per faculty from Scopus database (10%), citations per paper from Scopus database (5%), the proportion of international students (2.5%), and the proportion of international faculty (2.5%).