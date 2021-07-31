IIT’s CRATER DELHI: Portion of road under flyover caves in

New Delhi: A portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in due to heavy rains in the last few days, affecting traffic in the area on Saturday, officials said. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take the alternate route.

“Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in,” the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cars submerged as deluge leaves Ranchi rds flooded

Scores of cars were submerged in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday after heavy showers over the last 24 hours deluged the capital city.

The roads have turned into mini canals, with water gushing in from everywhere.

There has been incessant rain in Ranchi for last 5 days. The city and surrounding areas have been badly hit.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to very heavy respectively for 22 districts in MP, a senior official said.

Himachal landslides: 2 BRO officers lose lives in rescue operations

Two BRO officers lost their lives during rescue and relief operations in Himachal, which is witnessing flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. The BRO lost an engineer and a project officer during relief and rescue operation in the state.

In Lahaul and Spiti Valley, the strategic Manali – Sarchu road was closed for traffic at various places due to multiple landslides. “BRO’s Project Deepak located at Shimla immediately despatched its trained Engineering Task Force with personnel and equipment to undertake the rescue and road clearing operations,” BRO said in a statement.

J&K cloudburst: IAF rescues 74 personnel from Kishtwar

As rescue operations are underway following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 74 stranded personnel from different parts of the district on Friday.

People rescued include 5 critically injured patients, the IAF informed.

In addition, the IAF also lifted 3,150 kg of relief material of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).