IITian from Bihar takes up government job as a trackman in Dhanbad for job security

In an unexpected move to avoid the uncertainty of corporate jobs, Shrawan Kumar took up Indian Railways Group D job even though he has done his engineering from a prestigious institute. The employees of the Group are paid just 3 lakhs per annum. However, Kumar is happy with the job.

According to the Mint, in 2010, Kumar who is from Patna, done his engineering from IIT Bombay under an integrated duel degree course. In 2015 he completed his B.Tech + M.Tech programme from IIT Bombay. Although Kumar is highly educated he has been posted at Chandrapura under Public Works Inspector (PWI), Telo, and looks after the track maintenance between Chandrapura and Telo section. According to India Today report, he started his new job on July 30, 2019.

"I did B.Tech, but I always wanted to join a government job. No job is bad. One day I will become an officer," according to India Today report Kumar told to a local newspaper on Tuesday. He further added that, he got the railway job through competitive examination. According to Hindustan Times Kumar’s main reason to join Railways was ‘job security’.

Kumar’s level of education is so high that the existing employees of the Group D were astonished to see him. Because, the basic education for the job is Class 10. According to a Mint report, many of his IIT friends who are working in various private sectors tried hard to convince him to change his mind but their advice was in vain. Kumar has no plan to leave the government sector and planning to crack an ‘officer-level’ role in the Government sector soon.