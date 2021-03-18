IIT JAM 2021: Final answer key released; result to be out on March 20 at jam.iisc.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released the final answer key for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test 2021 (IIT JAM).

The final answer keys are available at jam.iisc.ac.in.

The answer keys are open to challenge during March 1-3, 2021 by paying a fee of ₹ 500 per question through the JOAPS portal.

The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this webpage and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet.

Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question. The fee of ₹500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be available on this webpage in the third week of March 2021.

As per the schedule released on the official website, the result of JAM 2021 will be announced on March 20.