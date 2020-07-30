IIM CAT 2020: Exam date announced at iimcat.ac.in; click here to know more about management entrance test

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM (Indore) will conduct the Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT) 2020 on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

As per the official notification released by IIM, the CAT 2020 will be held in two sessions in centres across around 156 test cities. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

Here are the important dates for IIM CAT 2020:

Registration for CAT 2020 will open on August 5, 2020, at 10 am

Registration for CAT 2020 will close on September 16, 2020, at 5 pm

Candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from October 28, 2020, onwards, till the date of the test.

The exam will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Exam centres

Candidates will be given the option to select six test cities in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2020 registration.

The concerned authorities will try their best to assign candidates to their first preferred city. In case this is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternate city. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly.

Candidates must pay the registration fee through online payment modes only, which will include credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

Exam format

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. The tutorials will clearly explain this. Also, we will allow use of a basic on- screen calculator for computation.

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 16, 2020. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

The CAT website contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2020. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.