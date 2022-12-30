SP leader IP Singh receives flak for insensitive remarks on PM Modi's mother's death | Twitter

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh on Friday received flak about his insensitive remark for his insensitive remark about PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Taking to Twitter, IP Singh posted a statement in Hindi where in compared PM Modi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He wrote that Akhilesh Yadav took a break and did all the rites as per the Hindu religion till the 13th day after his father's death. "PM Modi ignored his duties as a Hindu and a son and immediately participated in government programs, despite the auspicious work being banned in Sutak (a certain period after the death as per Hindu religion)," he added.

IP Singh received flak on social media for his remarks.

"Shameful... You can do this politics for another day @yadavakhilesh Please train your party workers," wrote one user.

"How can you steep so low? @narendramodi holds a constitutional post and respected it in the most critical time of his life which is commendable... Stop these idiotic comparisons!," wrote another one.

For the uninitiated, PM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday in the early hours during her treatment. After the cremation rituals of his mother took place at Gandhinagar, he rushed to Raj Bhavan for the virtual inauguration of various projects in West Bengal.

After the inaugeration, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to Modi amid his personal loss. She also expressed gratitude to him for joining the event despite having a very sad day in life for him.