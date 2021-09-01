IFA urges Centre to not allow any party to use Afghanistan developments to polarise society

Indian Friends of Afghanistan (IFA) in an appeal has urged the Centre to continue to hold dialogue with Taliban, there should be no discrimination based on religion in providing shelter to Afghans and allow temporary stay of journalists, artists and civil society leaders who are feeling threatened by conditions in their country. The signatories included former external affairs ministers K Netwar Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Manishankar Iyer, former Mumbai Police Commissioner JF Ribero and others.

IFA said no political party should be allowed to use the developments in Afghanistan to communally polarise Indian society for electoral gains and any such attempts should be dealt with sternly.

IFA has called upon Taliban and other political forces in Afghanistan to begin an intra Afghan peace process leading to a democratic governing establishment that ensures no terrorist organisation has a sanctuary in Afghanistan and that its territory is not used for terrorist and extremist activities targeting any country in the world near or far. Besides, it has said that the peace process should protect Hindus, Sikhs and other non Muslim minorities and facilitate the dignified return of those who were forced to leave their country and it should guarantee the safety and security of every Afghan citizen regardless of their ethnicity, ideology or past political background.

Further, IFA in its appeal to the international community has said that no country in the region should be excluded from, nor isolate itself, from collaborative efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan and promote national reconciliation and reconstruction.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:16 PM IST