If you work, you'll be given a ticket: Rahul Gandhi's message to Telangana Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Former congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday while speaking to party leaders in Telangana said those who work will be rewarded and given a ticket.

Addressing Extended Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Meeting in Hyderabad, Gandhi said, "If you work, you'll be rewarded, if you don't, you won't get a ticket irrespective of yrs of experience you might hold; it'll be based on ground feedback."

"If you have a complaint, be open about it in our internal system, but if someone says anything to the media, they'll be damaging the party and we will not accept it", he added.

"The first milestone for Congress leaders is the Warangal declaration; the first task is to make the public of Telangana understand this declaration, which is more like a partnership between Congress & the farmers of Telangana", Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad and called on NSUI leaders arrested last week for staging a protest at Osmania University.

On the second day of his visit to Telangana, Rahul went to the prison and called on 18 leaders of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress party.

"The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully," Rahul tweeted before reaching the jail.

Rahul, who was accompanied by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, interacted with NSUI Telangana state president Balmoori Venkat and others. He enquired from them about the problems faced by students and youth. The MP posed for photographs with NSUI leaders.

They were arrested on May 1 during the protest at Osmania University protesting denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 04:11 PM IST