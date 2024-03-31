'If You Want To Marry Again, Do It Now...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Badruddin Ajmal

Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has become a political plank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During Lok Sabha election campaigning, many BJP leaders are raising the issue in rally speeches. On the same issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a dig at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by advising him that if Ajmal wants to marry again, he should do so without wasting time. The Assam CM has reportedly said that the Dhubri MP will face jail if he marries after the Lok Sabha elections because by that time CAA will be implemented in the state.

Recently, Ajmal attacked his opponent from the Congress party, Rakibul Hussain, and the Assam CM, saying, "People in the Congress and Rakibul Hussain said that I have become old. But I still have so much strength that I can get married. I can do so even if the chief minister doesn't want me to, that's how much strength I have."

Reacting to Ajmal's statement, the Assam CM said that Badruddin should marry now. After the elections, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam. If he marries after that, he will be arrested.

"If he (Mr. Ajmal) invites us now, we will also go because it's not illegal so far. As far as I know, he has one wife. He can marry two or three more, but we will stop polygamy right after the elections. The entire draft is ready," the Assam Chief Minister added.



A Uniform Civil Code denotes a standardised set of laws that apply to all citizens of India, irrespective of religion, regarding matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Mr. Sarma has iterated his government's intention to introduce legislation on a Uniform Civil Code on numerous occasions. His statements gained prominence following the passage of a UCC bill by the Uttarakhand Assembly last month.

Assam is scheduled to participate in the Lok Sabha elections across three phases, slated for April 19, April 26, and May 7. The results will be announced on June 4.