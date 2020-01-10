'If you take stones, we will take bombs', says BJP MP Sanjay Kumar

He claimed "some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones.

"Do we fear? If you take stones, we will take bombs. If you take sticks, we take knives. If you hit with rockets,we'll hit with launchers. That's why I said, battle has begun," he said in his speech, a video of which was telecast by some TV channels.

Jails, police cases and being hit by lathis were not new to nationalists, he said.

Kumar alleged the TRS and MIM have reached a clandestine understanding to emerge successful in municipal elections in Telangana using the Muslim vote bank by opposing the CAA. "the people of Warang