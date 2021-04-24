'If you save even one life...': UP Shia Cleric quotes Quran, offers to turn Imambara, mosques into COVID-19 hospitals

Lucknow: In a noble gesture, renowned Shia Cleric and Imam-e-Zuma Maulana Kalbe Jawad offered to turn world-famous Lucknow’s Imambara and all other buildings of the Hussainabad Trust into makeshift covid hospitals for saving lives of people dying due to deadly coronavirus.

“Quran says that if you save even one life, it will be equal to saving humanity. Today, the entire human race is in danger due to the second wave of coronavirus. It is high time for all Muslim organizations in the country to come forward and offer whatever they have to save lives of people,” said Maulana Jawad.